Bigger, Better, Bluer!
The information contained here-in is for your convenience as a prospective participant in the activities of the Sanpete County Fair. It has been prepared for you by The Pyramid and paid for by the people who will greet you from the following pages in the manner they have chosen. No money has been taken from public funds.
We would like you to review the book leisurely and to acquaint yourself with those who have made it possible for us to furnish the book without cost to you. An index of contributors and advertisements will be found in the book.
Information regarding the various activities, rules and regulations will also be found. The fair board reserves the right to make any necessary changes in the rules and regulations found within this book.
In preparing this information we have tried to anticipate and to arrange for departments to take care of all participants. If you have items to exhibit and can find no provision for them, do not hesitate to bring them in. They will be displayed as well as facilities permit.
For over 100 years, Sanpete County has enjoyed an annual fair. We think county fairs are necessary to progress. No other place offers the opportunity for each individual to display the product of his skill or talent, to give others a chance to share knowledge.
Look around you. Ask yourself this question, “What do I have or do that is not common?” If you will do this, you will probably bring something to the fair and add to your pleasure by doing it.
There is no admission charge to the fairgrounds, including the exhibition building, animal barns and Fun on the Farm. Admission will be charged for entertainment only.
Tickets for these events are sold online this year as well as carnival ride passes. Visit www.sanpetecountyfair.net to find the ticket link. Please print your tickets at home, or save them on your mobile device for scanning at the gates.
Carnival ride passes will be distributed at our ticket booth once you validate your order there. Rodeo and derby tickets will also be sold at the ticket booth from 4-8 p.m., Monday thru Friday, Aug. 5-16.
We truly appreciate your attendance and participation in the annual Sanpete County Fair. Without all of you, this fair would not be possible. In addition, our Fair Board works all year long to make the fair successful. We thank them for their time and recognize their valuable contributions!
See you all at the fair!
Mike Bennett
Chairman
Matt Reber
Co-Chairman