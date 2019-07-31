4-H and Open Class
Judging Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. – Open to the public
Supervisor Richard Port, home 435-436-8730, cell 435-851-4314
Rules
1. No hay, straw or grass will be allowed in the cages.
2. Only registered 4-H members may enter their 4-H project in the 4-H class.
3. Entries will be accepted from noon to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22. A maximum of $8 per person will be awarded. Awards will be handed out at Noon, Saturday, Aug. 24.
5. The animal or poultry owner will be responsible to feed their own livestock.
6. All entries will be released Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. Any entries not removed by 6 p.m., will be disposed of by the management.
7. All judging will be according to The American Standards of Perfection for Rabbits, Pigeons, Chickens, Ducks, Geese and Turkeys.
8. No rabbits under the age of eight weeks will be judged or allowed to be sold.
9. If an owner wishes to sell any animal, that arrangement is solely between owner and buyer. Supervisor Richard Port will not handle money or arrange deals.
Division 1
Rabbits – Open Class and 4-H
All breeds welcome
First place: Blue ribbon $2
Second place: Red ribbon $1.50
Third place: White ribbon $1
Best of class: Rosette
Best of show: Trophy
Reserve show: Trophy
Best 4-H entry: Rosette
Best of breed: Trophy
Best pet: Trophy
Best fur: Trophy
Classes decided according to entries
Adult and youth categories
Division 2
Pigeons – Open Class and 4-H
All breeds welcome
First place: Blue ribbon $2
Second place: Red ribbon$1.50
Third place: White ribbon $1
Best of class: Rosette
Best hen: Trophy
Best cock: Trophy
Best 4-H entry: Rosette
Classes decided according to entries
Division 3
Chickens – Open Class and 4-H
All breeds welcome
First place: Blue ribbon $2
Second place: Red ribbon $1.50
Third place: White ribbon $1
Best of Class: Rosette
Best Pet: Trophy
Champion Bantam
Reserve Champion Bantam
Champion Large Breed
Reserve Large Breed
Best of breed: Trophy
Best 4-H entry: Rosette
Classes decided according to entries
Division 4
Ducks, Geese, Turkeys and other Fowl
Open Class and 4-H
All breeds welcome
First place: Blue ribbon $2
Second place: Red ribbon $1.50
Third place: White ribbon $1
Champion Water fowl
Reserve Waterfowl