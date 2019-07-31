4-H and Open Class

Judging Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. – Open to the public

Supervisor Richard Port, home 435-436-8730, cell 435-851-4314

Rules

1. No hay, straw or grass will be allowed in the cages.

2. Only registered 4-H members may enter their 4-H project in the 4-H class.

3. Entries will be accepted from noon to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22. A maximum of $8 per person will be awarded. Awards will be handed out at Noon, Saturday, Aug. 24.

5. The animal or poultry owner will be responsible to feed their own livestock.

6. All entries will be released Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. Any entries not removed by 6 p.m., will be disposed of by the management.

7. All judging will be according to The American Standards of Perfection for Rabbits, Pigeons, Chickens, Ducks, Geese and Turkeys.

8. No rabbits under the age of eight weeks will be judged or allowed to be sold.

9. If an owner wishes to sell any animal, that arrangement is solely between owner and buyer. Supervisor Richard Port will not handle money or arrange deals.

Division 1

Rabbits – Open Class and 4-H

All breeds welcome

First place: Blue ribbon $2

Second place: Red ribbon $1.50

Third place: White ribbon $1

Best of class: Rosette

Best of show: Trophy

Reserve show: Trophy

Best 4-H entry: Rosette

Best of breed: Trophy

Best pet: Trophy

Best fur: Trophy

Classes decided according to entries

Adult and youth categories

Division 2

Pigeons – Open Class and 4-H

All breeds welcome

First place: Blue ribbon $2

Second place: Red ribbon$1.50

Third place: White ribbon $1

Best of class: Rosette

Best hen: Trophy

Best cock: Trophy

Best 4-H entry: Rosette

Classes decided according to entries

Division 3

Chickens – Open Class and 4-H

All breeds welcome

First place: Blue ribbon $2

Second place: Red ribbon $1.50

Third place: White ribbon $1

Best of Class: Rosette

Best Pet: Trophy

Champion Bantam

Reserve Champion Bantam

Champion Large Breed

Reserve Large Breed

Best of breed: Trophy

Best 4-H entry: Rosette

Classes decided according to entries

Division 4

Ducks, Geese, Turkeys and other Fowl

Open Class and 4-H

All breeds welcome

First place: Blue ribbon $2

Second place: Red ribbon $1.50

Third place: White ribbon $1

Champion Water fowl

Reserve Waterfowl