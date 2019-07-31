41st Annual Open Pet Show set Aug. 23

The Sanpete County Fair’s 41st Annual Open Pet Show will welcome all pets to the fairgrounds pavilion at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23.
You may ask, “What is a pet?” Well quite simply and concisely, a pet can be almost anything. Who is to say that a mouse, spider, sneaky snake or a starling can’t be a pet? As the old saying goes, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” also applies to pets.
Everyone is encouraged to give their ‘pet’ a bath or shower, dress it up and bring it to the pet show at the Sanpete County Fair pavilion to strut their stuff. No pre-registration is required.
Entry categories are as follows: small dog, large dog, cat, rabbit, reptile, bird and foul, costume, large pet, most unusual and open. There is no fee to enter and each entrant receives a ribbon. There will be a first place winner in each category and the best-of-show will receive trophies.