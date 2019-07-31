Prepare now to create that favorite Dutch oven dish using that wonderful secret family recipe. Be it a cobbler, casserole, brisket, beans, potatoes or a sinful dessert; contestants will be going for top prizes in the annual Sanpete County Fair’s Dutch Oven Cook-off to be held Saturday, Aug. 17, during the Sanpete Fair.
Don’t worry about a lack of expertise, come join in the Dutch oven food and fun for the afternoon. The cook-off will be held next to the pavilion at the fairgrounds in Manti.
Dutch oven cook-off competitors need to bring their completed entry form(s) to the Fairgrounds Pavilion and must be entered by 2 p.m. that day. Judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. Food will be available to purchase after the judging at $5 per plate with the proceeds going to the Sanpete County Fair. Extra entry forms will be available the day of the cook-off at the pavilion.
Dutch oven history
Dutch ovens are a distinctive cooking pot which has thick walls, generally manufactured from cast iron. It can be cast iron with an enameled finish but in any case it has a tight-fitting lid.
Dutch ovens have been used for centuries within kitchens around the globe as a widely used cooking vessel. The phrase Dutch oven has been around and used for more than 300 years.
During the 1600s the Dutch discovered a significantly better system for producing molds for casting the pots using sand, which makes the resulting pots have a far smoother surface area.
Throughout the history of America the actual cooking pots have become shallower and legs have been added to better keep the pot above the hot coals on an open fire.
Early colonists appreciated the flexibility and sturdiness associated with cast iron. In fact the ovens were regarded as being so useful, that early colonists entered them into their wills.
Rapidly, this new oven came to be greatly valued by American colonists, mainly because its cast-iron construction caused it to be really long-lasting while its design helped bring about the notable versatility.
The truth is, the housewife seldom called for any other sort of pot, because the Dutch oven pot may be employed for boiling, frying, stewing, roasting as well as baking — all in one.
In 1704, a man named Abraham Darby traveled from England to Holland to inspect a Dutch casting process by which brass vessels where cast in dry sand molds.
Upon returning to England, Darby experimented with the process and eventually patented a casting process using a better type of molding sand, as well as a process of baking the mold to improve casting smoothness. He eventually began casting pots and shipping them to the new colonies and throughout the world.
Others have suggested that early Dutch traders or salesmen peddling cast iron pots may have given rise to the name “Dutch oven.” Still others believe that the name came from Dutch settlers in the Pennsylvania area who used similar cast iron pots or kettles.
To this day, the name Dutch oven is applied to various cast pots or kettles. The most common application of the name is to a cast iron pot or kettle with a flat bottom having three legs to hold the oven above the coals, flat sides and a flat, flanged lid for holding coals. The ovens have a steel bail handle attached to “ears” on each side of the oven near the top for carrying.
No matter what you call it or what shape it is cast to, a well-prepared meal from a Dutch oven has a delicious flavor unmatched by most other cookware.