Terry C. Rigby named 2019 Sanpete County King Cowboy

Terry C. Rigby was born in 1953 to Cleon B and Joyce Rigby. He is the third generation to live and work on the family farm in Oak Creek. Terry has always been a major part of the success of the farm. He worked with his father with the dairy farm and the range cow operation.
Rigby Farm was part of the Fairview/Milburn Cattle Association on north Skyline Drive. Terry has been working on the cattle permit since a young child, herding, fencing, making repairs to water troughs and taking advantage of the overall enjoyment of being on the north skyline.
Terry married Pam Peel in January 1976. Together they raised three children Michael, Lesa, and Rickie and have added Jenny, Clint and Brett to the family along with eight grandchildren.
Terry feels like his biggest accomplishment and joy in life is his family. The kids were raised on the farm and they are all living and raising their children within 15 minutes of the farm. Terry is proud of his family and the contributions they have shared with the community and the successes they have had in their lives.
Terry and Pam started a horse operation in 1978 with the encouragement of his father Cleon. Cleon was an avid horseman and Terry has followed his example. Horses were and are a large part of the Rigby family legacy.
Terry and Pam raise AQHA horses and have traveled all over the western part of the United States gathering fillies and stud horses to provide the best bloodlines for ranch and pleasure horses.
This has been a lifetime of enjoyment for the entire family. SanBar Ranch now has its own production sale and is recognized as a Ranching Heritage AQHA Breeder.
Terry has a love for his country, his heritage and hopes to continue the legacy he has been given. He looks up to the past and present King Cowboys that have and are representing Sanpete County. He respects the legacy and he grew up knowing many of them as great men and good cowboys.
He feels it is a privilege to be chosen to be among some of the hardest working and great men of Sanpete County. Terry will do everything to honor the title.
When asked what the most important things he has accomplished in his lifetime, he stated, “First a husband, second a father, third a grandfather, and the opportunity to live the life I am living. I am proud to have the opportunity to join with these great cowboys representing Sanpete County.”