For 30 years the Sanpete County Fair has featured a car show. Come, take a walk down memory lane and view all the original vehicles and tractors on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds, 500 North Main Street in Manti.
Hot Wheels racing
Those who visit the car show will also have the opportunity to participate in Hot Wheels car racing on a race track. Cost is $3 and includes a new car or bring your own car to race down the track. Race times will vary, check with the operators to determine when the next races begin.
Two other contests will take place at about 1 p.m. There will be a pickle eating contest followed by a Root Beer guzzling contest. For more information, check with the car show operators.
Car Show Entry
Information
Those who have vehicles to show are encouraged to participate. There’s a class for all vehicles. Early registration is $20, but must be received no later than Friday night, Aug. 23, during the BBQ dinner. Cars registered on the morning of the car show will pay the $25 late registration rate at the gazebo in front of the fairgrounds.
For early registration by mail, send entry with payment to: Sanpete County Fair Car Show, C/O Robert Miller, P.O. Box 220056, Centerfield, UT 84662.
For any questions, call Robert or Marie Miller at home (435) 528-3834, or cell phone (435) 340-1637.
Those who enter early are guaranteed a T-shirt and dash plaque for the show. In addition, early entrants are eligible for one-of-two $50 early entry drawing awards.
All persons who have entered a vehicle into the car show are encouraged to participate in a potluck Sanpete BBQ turkey dinner hosted by Kermits Kruisers on Friday night, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds. The barbecue turkey and basics to eat will be provided, but you will need to bring something “potluck” to go with it.
Car Show Setup
Setup for the car show will be from 8-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, on the extended grass in front of fairgrounds. There will be hot drinks and donuts for participants in the show.