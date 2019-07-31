Don’t miss the opportunity to see real horsepower in person and witness how farming was done prior to the use of modern day tractors at the Utah Horse Pullers Association event during the Sanpete County Fair beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24.
Since tractors and equipment have taken over the farming industry, pulling matches have become a sporting event. Seeing matched pairs of horses and the harness gear used is a sight to behold.
The event is free, so just find a good seat in the grandstand, settle in and enjoy. Since there is no cover on the grandstand yet, spectators are encouraged to bring large umbrellas or a pop-up canopy to keep off the afternoon sun.
There are three weight classes in the competition: lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight. Prize money is paid to winners of each weight class.
The event has been a crowd-pleasing event in past years and is a worthwhile event to experience. Association members are personable and will entertain questions about the horses, their training and gear. Horse owners try to make it an educational as well as an entertaining experience.
Come out, enjoy and be amazed at the pulling power of these grand horses.
Local teams are encouraged to enter and participate. For more information, call Joe McKee at (801) 870-4195.