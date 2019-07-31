Volleyball is fun, just add water, make mud for added fun

It may be one of the most slippery, sloppy, riotous games in the mud volleyball tournament which begins at 9 a.m., Aug. 24, at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds on the west side of the fairgrounds, right behind Manti’s swimming pool.
This will be a true double elimination tournament. Teams consist of up to eight members. Each participant will receive a T-shirt. The cost is $50 per team. A prize will be awarded to the winning team.
There will be a limit of eight teams, so be quick to get entered to participate. Community groups, sport teams, businesses, families or any other mix of players are encouraged to organize and register.
To register a team, contact Steve or Tina Roberts at (435) 851-7437 or (435) 851-2550 before Monday, Aug. 19.
Come ready to have fun and get muddy. Here are some recommended tips:
1. Remember, there will be hoses to wash off with after the games.
2. Wear stuff to play in that won’t be worn again.
3. Plan in advance on ways to keep the car clean after the games.
4. Don’t focus on winning as much as playing and having fun.