LaMar Williams was born June 13, 1926, and grew up in Spanish Fork, UT; where he began clowning in parades as a child.
In the early 1970s, he started clowning again as Willie the Classic Clown. He donned an old tuxedo, top hat and added roller skates. Later he included other costumes and genres including Hobo, and his McWillie costume, that had a touch of the Irish.
Willie was one of the founders of Western Region Clown Association. For many years, he taught Clownology at the University of Utah, where he received an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Mirth. Willie enjoyed teaching balloon magic, costuming and makeup classes at National Clown Conventions and meeting clowns from all over the United States.
In 1989, after retiring from working for Salt Lake County, LaMar and his wife, Dorothy, decided they wanted to move from the big city to a smaller, warmer place. They were headed to southern Utah to house hunt, when they stopped to visit a son who was attending Snow College. They fell in love with Sanpete County and decided to make Manti their home.
At this time, Willie was supposed to retire from clowning, but he had a hard time hanging up his red nose and putting away his oversized clown shoes, so he continued entertaining in his new area. He held mini-workshops for the community, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.
He continued entertaining at birthday parties, family reunions, promotions and parades. He performed at many county fairs around Utah and neighboring states. He always loved clowning at the Scandinavian Festival and the Sanpete County Fair, where he could entertain neighbors and friends.
When Willie first arrived in Sanpete County, he performed in parades on roller skates. He also drove the Palilsade Pal’s train. As he aged, he switched to a decorated toddler bicycle. When he could no longer ride his bike, he was seen in parades riding a modified riding lawn mower/clown car.
In 2017, while at the county fair parade, a spectator asked Willie’s daughter if he was going to be in the parade. The daughter replied, “Sadly, Willie is really slowing down. He is 91 years old now so he won’t be able to make it.” During this conversation, calliope music grew louder as Willie whisked by on his clown car waving and greeting the crowd.
From the time Willie moved into Sanpete County until he passed away July 10, 2018, he never missed a year doing what he loved, entertaining at the county fair.
A tribute to Willie the Clown will be held at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the pavilion next to the Exhibition Building.