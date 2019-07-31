You may have heard of Whistle Nut, he’s also known as Jason Dent the rodeo clown from Humeston, Iowa. Dent has an exquisite personality that landed himself on the CBS TV reality show Big Brother. In addition, he regularly performs under the lights of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeos nationwide and in Canada.
Whistle Nut and his best friend Ole are coming to the Sanpete County Fairgrounds to perform during both Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association (RMPRA) Rodeos, Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., and again on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m.
Jason Dent was born and raised as a southern Iowa farm kid with an extraordinary love for agriculture and animals. He majored in agricultural business and rodeoed at Northwest Missouri State University. He rode bulls for 14 years before meeting his best friend, Ole.
Dent trained Ole, a double-bred, wrangler riverts bucking bull, to ride like a horse. When Ole was a two-year-old, he wasn’t that interested in bucking, so Dent bought him and spent another two years training him. Dent said he coaxed Ole with wafer cookies during training.
Ole the bull and Whistle-Nut have been performing internationally for years. As a team, they have captured the hearts of everyone they come in contact with.
Dent is a professional athlete, stuntman, comedian, jokester, and former semi-pro bull rider. On top of that, he’s a farmer, family man, auctioneer, celebrity and former reality show contestant. This man is a rare breed of entrepreneur and influencer.