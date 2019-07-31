Xtreme motocross comes to the fair
Sanpete Xtreme Moto jumps into the Sanpete County Fairgrounds for high excitement competition racing over all sorts of obstacles on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The main event begins at 8 p.m.

 Bjoern Danzke

MANTI- A night full of thrills and spills is coming to the Sanpete County Fair when the Sanpete Xtreme Moto jumps into the fairgrounds arena on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 4 p.m., qualifying rounds at 5 p.m., followed by the main event at 8 p.m. Fairgrounds located at 500 North State, Manti.

Tickets are only $10 for adults (13 and up) and $8 for kids (ages 3-12). Ages two and under are free. All seating is general admission, come early for the best pick of seats. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.

Pro motorcycle racers will take on jumps, rocks, mud, logs and other obstacles while racing for cash and prizes. The professional racing will include amateur and novice class competitors.