Xtreme motocross comes to the fair

MANTI- A night full of thrills and spills is coming to the Sanpete County Fair when the Sanpete Xtreme Moto jumps into the fairgrounds arena on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 4 p.m., qualifying rounds at 5 p.m., followed by the main event at 8 p.m. Fairgrounds located at 500 North State, Manti.
Tickets are only $10 for adults (13 and up) and $8 for kids (ages 3-12). Ages two and under are free. All seating is general admission, come early for the best pick of seats. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Pro motorcycle racers will take on jumps, rocks, mud, logs and other obstacles while racing for cash and prizes. The professional racing will include amateur and novice class competitors.