Area fishing report

UTAH DWR — Updated fishing reports and tips from around the area provided by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are as follows:
Benches Pond has a little open water on the west side. Should be ice free soon. Try using PowerBait or spinners for catching these. Garlic PowerBait has worked especially well.
Boulger Reservoir has a little open water, but access is blocked by snow drifts. Should be ice free soon.
Cleveland Reservoir has open water around the entire shoreline. There is plenty of space for shore anglers.
Electric Lake is completely ice free, but access down the road to the ramp is still blocked by snow drifts.
Huntington (Mammoth) Reservoir is still covered with ice with soft edges. Ice off will probably be 1-2 weeks.
Huntington North Reservoir, the wipers are on! Also a great place for trout. The reservoir level is 91percent and dropping. The water temperature was 54-57 degrees.
Joes Valley is ice free! The water temperature was 41-44 degrees and the visibility in the water of about 7’. The reservoir level is at 79% full. Splake and trout are biting.
Recapture Reservoir, try using a spinning lure on the west end, about 30’ from the shore. Pike are hitting hard on the north end.
Schofield Reservoir is ice free. Try the fishing 15’ — 30’ deep near the dam for hungry trout.