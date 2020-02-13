Balanced effort leads Tigers past American Heritage in season finale

AMERICAN FORK— A balanced effort and a lot of sharing closed the regular season for the Wasatch Academy boys’ basketball team Feb. 8.
Michigan State signee Mady Sissoko had 18 points, four assists, four steals and four blocked shots, and Utah-bound Caleb Lohner and five-star sophomore Richard Isaacs each scored 13 to help the Tigers cruise by the American Heritage Patriots, 117-60 in American Fork.
Sophomore Leonard Miller also had 13 points for Wasatch Academy (27-2), which got 16 points, two assists and three blocks from BYU signee Richie Saunders and 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks from junior Fousseyni Traore.
Isaacs also had a team-high eight assists and five steals for the Tigers, who forced 26 steals and 12 turnovers.
Keba Keita led American Heritage with 22 points, and Connor Mckee added 21 for the Patriots (15-5).