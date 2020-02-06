Big game hunt application period open now

Mount Pleasant, UT (84647)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.