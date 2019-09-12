MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Biggies defeated Benchwarmers 19-4. Total Coverage Painting beat Slip N’ Slide 15-5. Team No Name over Slip N’ Slide 19-4.
Wheeler’s beat Split Valley 17-12 and Team No Name defeated 180 Fitness 29-19. Wheeler’s over The Gappers 29-14. The Gappers defeated Applegarth’s 26-15.
Total Coverage Painting beat Split Valley 16-6. Benchwarmers over MKJ Construction 19-4. MKJ Construction beat Chimps with Stick 7-0. Biggies defeated 180 Fitness 19-10 and Applegarth’s over Chimps with Sticks 7-0.
1. Wheeler’s 7-1
2. The Gappers 6-2
3. Total Cov. Painting 6-2
4. Team No Name 6-2
5. 180 Fitness 5-3
6. Applegarth’s 5-3
7. Biggies 5-3
8. Split Valley 2-6
9. Slip N’ Slide 2-6
10. MKJ Construction 2-6
11. Benchwarmers 1-7
12. Chimps with Sticks 1-7