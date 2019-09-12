MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Biggies defeated Benchwarmers 19-4. Total Coverage Painting beat Slip N’ Slide 15-5. Team No Name over Slip N’ Slide 19-4.

Wheeler’s beat Split Valley 17-12 and Team No Name defeated 180 Fitness 29-19. Wheeler’s over The Gappers 29-14. The Gappers defeated Applegarth’s 26-15.

Total Coverage Painting beat Split Valley 16-6. Benchwarmers over MKJ Construction 19-4. MKJ Construction beat Chimps with Stick 7-0. Biggies defeated 180 Fitness 19-10 and Applegarth’s over Chimps with Sticks 7-0.

1. Wheeler’s 7-1

2. The Gappers 6-2

3. Total Cov. Painting 6-2

4. Team No Name 6-2

5. 180 Fitness 5-3

6. Applegarth’s 5-3

7. Biggies 5-3

8. Split Valley 2-6

9. Slip N’ Slide 2-6

10. MKJ Construction 2-6

11. Benchwarmers 1-7

12. Chimps with Sticks 1-7