MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Team No Name defeating Biggies 17-14; The Gappers beat Slip N’ Slide 16-6; 180 Fitness over Slip N’ Slide 16-6; Biggies beat Total Coverage Painting 16-15; Applegarth’s defeated Wheeler’s 17-10; Team No Name over Benchwarmers 29-8; Split Valley defeated Benchwarmers 21-11; Wheeler’s beat Total Coverage Painting 28-14; The Gappers over Chimps with Sticks 22-3; 180 Fitness beat Chimps with Sticks 24-9; Applegarth’s defeated MKJ Construction 19-1; and Split Valley over MKJ Construction 17-4.
1.180 Fitness 4-0
2.Wheeler’s 3-1
3.Applegarth’s 3-1
4.The Gappers 3-1
5.Total Coverage Paint 2-2
6.Split Valley 2-2
7.Team No Name 2-2
8. Biggies 2-2
9. MKJ Construction 1-3
10. Slip N’ Slide 1-3
11.Chimps with Sticks 1-3
12.Benchwarmers 0-4