MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Total Coverage Painting defeated The Gappers 15-14; Split Valley beat Slip N’ Slide 7-3; MKJ Construction over Team No Name 7-0;
Split Valley beat Chimps with Sticks 17-4; Biggies defeated The Gappers 21-11; Wheeler’s over Chimps with Sticks 29-9; 180 Fitness defeated Total Coverage Painting 25-10; Biggies beat Slip N’ Slide 17-2;
180 Fitness over Benchwarmers 37-5; Wheeler’s beat Team No Name 10-6; and Applegarth’s defeated Benchwarmers 22-1.
1. Wheeler’s 9-1
2. Total Coveragae Paint 7-3
3. 180 Fitness 7-3
4. Biggies 7-3
5. The Gappers 6-4
6. Team No Name 6-4
7. Applegarth’s 6-4
8. Split Valley 4-6
9. MKJ Construction 3-7
10. Slip N’ Slide 2-8
11. Benchwarmers 1-9
12. Chimps with Sticks 1-9