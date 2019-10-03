MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Benchwarmers defeated Slip N’ Slide 13-12; Wheeler’s beat MKJ Construction 33-6; Biggies over Slip N’ Slide 21-0; Biggies beat Split Valley 18-7;

Total Coverage Painting defeated Benchwarmers 30-2; 180 Fitness over Chimps with Sticks 10-8; The Gappers defeated Team No Name 25-24; Applegarth’s beat Split Valley 24-21;

MKJ Construction over Chimps with Sticks 7-0; Total Coverage Painting beat Applegarth’s 38-22; Wheeler’s defeated The Gappers 17-7; and Team No Name over 180 Fitness 20-19.

1. Wheeler’s 13-1

3. Biggies 11-3

2. 180 Fitness 10-4

4. Team No Name 9-5

5. Total Coverage Paint 9-5

7. Applegarth’s 8-6

6. The Gappers 8-6

8. Split Valley 5-9

9. MKJ Construction 4-10

10. Slip N’ Slide 3-11

11. Benchwarmers 2-12

12. Chimps with Sticks 1-13