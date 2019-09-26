MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Split Valley defeated MKJ Construction 28-8; 180 Fitness beat Total Coverage Painting 19-18; Wheeler’s over Applegarth’s 33-17; Applegarth’s beat Slip N’ Slide 17-5;

The Gappers defeated Split Valley 24-12; Slip N’ Slide over Chimps with Sticks 20-5; Team No Name defeated Chimps with Sticks 25-9; 180 Fitness beat The Gappers 28-13; Wheeler’s over Benchwarmers 32-5;

Team No Name beat Benchwarmers 18-1; Biggies defeated MKJ Construction 20-7; and Biggies over Total Coverage Painting 18-8.

1. Wheeler’s 11-1

2. 180 Fitness 9-3

3. Biggies 9-3

4. Team No Name 8-4

5. Total Coveragae Paint 7-5

6. The Gappers 7-4

7. Applegarth’s 7-4

8. Split Valley 5-7

9. MKJ Construction 3-8

10. Slip N’ Slide 3-9

11. Benchwarmers 1-11

12. Chimps with Sticks 1-11