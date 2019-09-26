MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Split Valley defeated MKJ Construction 28-8; 180 Fitness beat Total Coverage Painting 19-18; Wheeler’s over Applegarth’s 33-17; Applegarth’s beat Slip N’ Slide 17-5;
The Gappers defeated Split Valley 24-12; Slip N’ Slide over Chimps with Sticks 20-5; Team No Name defeated Chimps with Sticks 25-9; 180 Fitness beat The Gappers 28-13; Wheeler’s over Benchwarmers 32-5;
Team No Name beat Benchwarmers 18-1; Biggies defeated MKJ Construction 20-7; and Biggies over Total Coverage Painting 18-8.
1. Wheeler’s 11-1
2. 180 Fitness 9-3
3. Biggies 9-3
4. Team No Name 8-4
5. Total Coveragae Paint 7-5
6. The Gappers 7-4
7. Applegarth’s 7-4
8. Split Valley 5-7
9. MKJ Construction 3-8
10. Slip N’ Slide 3-9
11. Benchwarmers 1-11
12. Chimps with Sticks 1-11