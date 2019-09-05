MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Wheeler’s defeated 180 Fitness 26-20; Slip N’ Slide beat Chimps with Sticks 19-13; Biggies over Chimps with Sticks 21-3;
Total Coverage Painting beat MKJ Construction 22-0; Wheeler’s defeated Applegarth’s 25-19; Applegarth’s over Biggies 20-19; The Gappers defeated MKJ Construction 21-3; The Gappers beat Benchwarmers 15-1;
Total Coverage Painting over Benchwarmers 29-1; Team No Name beat Split Valley 15-11; Wheeler’s defeated Slip N’ Slide 27-8; 180 Fitness over Split Valley 13-3.
1. 180 Fitness 5-1
2. Wheeler’s 5-1
3.The Gappers 5-1
4. Applegarth’s 4-2
5. Total Coverage Paint 4-2
6 Team No Name 4-2
7. Biggies 3-3
8. Split Valley 2-4
9. Slip N’ Slide 2-4
10. MKJ Construction 1-5
11. Chimps with Sticks 1-5
12.Benchwarmers 0-6