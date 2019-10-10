MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Split Valley defeated Benchwarmers 27-4; Wheelers’ beat Slip N’ Slide 29-11; 180 Fitness over Biggies 7-0; 180 Fitness beat Applegarth’s 18-16;
Team No Name defeated Total Coverage Painting 17-15; Team No Name over Split Valley 22-6; Total Coverage Painting defeated Chimps With Sticks 23-3; Slip N’ Slide beat MKJ Construction 18-6;
Wheeler’s over Biggies 7-0; The Gappers beat Chimps With Sticks 22-10; The Gappers defeated Benchwarmers 37-8; and Applegarth’s over MKJ Construction 20-5.
1.Wheeler’s 15-1
2.180 Fitness 12-4
3.Biggies 11-5
4.Team No Name 11-5
5.Total Coverage Paint 10-6
6.The Gappers 10-6
7.Applegarth’s 9-7
8.Split Valley 6-10
9.MKJ Construction 4-12
10.Slip N’ Slide 4-12
11.Benchwarmers 2-14
12.Chimps with Sticks 1-15