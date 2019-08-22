MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Benchwarmers defeated Chimp’s With Sticks 21-4; Total Coverage Painting beat Team No Name 13-11; Biggies over Split Valley 16-7; Wheeler’s beat Biggies 19-16;

Applegarth’s defeated Split Valley 23-8; Total Coverage over Chimps With Sticks 23-3; The Gappers defeated Team No Name 18-8. Wheeler’s beat MKJ Construction 23-2. 180 Fitness over The Gappers 18-15;

Slip N’ Slide beat Benchwarmers 16-4; 180 Fitness defeated Applegarth’s 25-9; and MKJ Construction over Slip N’ Slide 18-13.

1. Total Cov. Painting 2-0

2. Wheeler’s 2-0

3. 180 Fitness 2-0

4. MKJ Construction 1-1

5. Biggies 1-1

6. Applegarth’s 1-1

7. Slip N’ Slide 1-1

8. The Gappers 1-1

9. Chimps with Sticks 1-1

10. Split Valley 0-2

11. Team No Name 0-2

12. Benchwarmers 0-2