MT. PLEASANT — In co-ed softball action this week, Benchwarmers defeated Chimp’s With Sticks 21-4; Total Coverage Painting beat Team No Name 13-11; Biggies over Split Valley 16-7; Wheeler’s beat Biggies 19-16;
Applegarth’s defeated Split Valley 23-8; Total Coverage over Chimps With Sticks 23-3; The Gappers defeated Team No Name 18-8. Wheeler’s beat MKJ Construction 23-2. 180 Fitness over The Gappers 18-15;
Slip N’ Slide beat Benchwarmers 16-4; 180 Fitness defeated Applegarth’s 25-9; and MKJ Construction over Slip N’ Slide 18-13.
1. Total Cov. Painting 2-0
2. Wheeler’s 2-0
3. 180 Fitness 2-0
4. MKJ Construction 1-1
5. Biggies 1-1
6. Applegarth’s 1-1
7. Slip N’ Slide 1-1
8. The Gappers 1-1
9. Chimps with Sticks 1-1
10. Split Valley 0-2
11. Team No Name 0-2
12. Benchwarmers 0-2