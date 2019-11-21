College signing day, an historic event for entire WA senior class

MT. PLEASANT — In its 108th season, Wasatch Academy (WA) basketball celebrates a first in WA history as all five of the program’s senior players signed their respective letters of intent, committing to play basketball next year at Division 1 universities as diverse as the team.
“National Signing Day is an exciting day for players,” said David Evans, head coach, Wasatch Academy Basketball. “Having your entire senior class commit to play at the next level is a coach’s dream. I could not be prouder of these kids and their performance on and off the court.”
The following five young men are to be congratulated on this historic occasion:
Leonardo Colimerio signed with Fresno State University; Caleb Lohner signed with the University of Utah; Mike Saunders signed with the University of Cincinnati; Richie Saunders signed with Brigham Young University; and Mady Sissoko signed with Michigan State University.
National Signing Day is the day when athletes who have verbal offers from colleges make their athletic scholarships official by signing their National Letter of Intent. Students who sign have committed to the college or university, ending their student-athlete recruiting journey.
In addition to a #10 final season ranking by USA TODAY out of more than 40,000 high school programs, the boys wrapped-up their 2018-19 season with fifth-place-out-of-top-eight at the GEICO Nationals in New York City.
This season the WA Tigers will return with a solid core and top-flight recruiting class that should have them back in the running for another trip to the GEICO Nationals in 2020.