Daily limit increased to 16 fish at Miller Flat Reservoir

SALT LAKE CITY — The daily fish catch limit at Miller Flat Reservoir has been increased to 16 fish. The previous daily limit at the reservoir was four fish. The increased limit will remain in effect until Dec. 31.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Director Mike Fowlks issued the emergency change to the 2019 Utah Fishing Guidebook because of recent damage to the reservoir’s structure, which will require the waterbody to be drained for repairs.
“After the reservoir is partially drained, the water level will be low, which may lead to fish dying this winter,” Southeastern Region Aquatics Manager Justin Hart said. “We wanted to increase the fish limit so anglers could catch and eat these fish and ensure they aren’t wasted.”
All the other rules in the Utah Fishing Guidebook regarding this waterbody remain in effect.
The repairs to the reservoir will likely take place this fall so the reservoir can naturally fill with snow runoff in the spring.
Miller Flat Reservoir is a 160-acre lake located in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. It is typically stocked with rainbow trout and also contains some naturally-occurring cutthroat trout.