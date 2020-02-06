DWR provides expert ice fishing tips

OGDEN— Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has some tips to share for anglers itching to get on the ice to catch fish. The following tips for catching rainbow trout, yellow perch and bluegill should help anglers put fish on the ice, no matter where they go fishing.
Safety first
Anglers should note that the general safety recommendation is to not step on the ice unless it is at least four inches thick. However, keep in mind that ice thickness can vary across a lake, so if it is four inches in one spot, don’t assume it is four inches across the entire lake. Be sure to drill test holes into the ice when venturing out onto the ice.
For more ice safety tips, visit the Utah State Parks website at https://stateparks.utah.gov/activities/boating/ice-safety/.
To find updated fishing conditions, visit the Fish Utah page on the DWR website at https://dwrapps.utah.gov/fishing/fStart.
Suggested depths
“Start in water that’s not more than 30 feet deep,” Chris Penne, DWR northern region aquatics manager, said. “If you’re not catching fish, try moving a little deeper.” Anglers should try fishing in water that’s 16 to 19 feet deep.
Trout fishing tips
• Trout move a lot in the winter. For that reason, it’s OK to wait as long as 30 minutes before gathering up gear and moving to a different spot.
• Try a 1/8-ounce or 1/16-ounce jig tipped with a plastic bait. A good brand is the Maniac Custom Lures Cut’r Bug. Various micro plastics from tackle makers such as Clam and Northland Fishing Tackle work well too.
• PowerBait is the perfect bait to place on the jig’s hook. Don’t glob it on, though. Instead, ball it on so trout can’t strip it off the hook. If anglers would rather use a worm, both mealworms and wax worms are great worms to use in the winter.
• Trout can be found anywhere in the water column, anywhere from just under the ice to the bottom of the reservoir. For that reason, consider fishing with two rods.
Let one of the jigs fall all the way to the bottom, and then reel the jig up about three cranks off the bottom. Then, drill another hole about 10 feet away and suspend the jig on that rod about four-to-five feet below the bottom of the ice.
Place that rod in a holder that will prevent it from falling into the hole when a trout takes the bait. Stay by the rod with the jig close to the bottom, and also watch the other rod. “This approach allows you to cover two spots in the water column,” Penne said. “I’ve used this approach for years, and it works great.”
• It’s a good idea to occasionally jig the rig while sitting by it, but sometimes simply letting the jig rest motionless — a technique called deadsticking — will also produce bites.
“If you decide to deadstick, use a smaller jig,” Penne said. “For example, if you have a 1/8-ounce jig and a 1/16-ounce jig in your tackle box, use the 1/16-ounce jig. Smaller jigs seem to work better for deadsticking.”
Yellow perch, bluegill tips
• Unlike rainbow trout, yellow perch and bluegill don’t move much in the winter. If an angler hasn’t gotten a bite within 15 minutes, move to different spots until the fish are found.
• Perch and bluegill will often bite a little softer in the winter. To know the bait is getting a bite, use a small ice fishing rod with a light action and a sensitive tip. If the rod doesn’t have a light action and a sensitive tip, attach a light wire spring bobber to the end of the rod. The spring bobber will help to detect bites.
• A dropper rig is a great rig to use. To create one, cut 14 to 15 inches off the end of the fishing line and place that piece aside. Then, tie a jig to the end of the line on the rod.
After tying the jig, tie the 14- to 15-inch piece cut earlier to the eyelet on the jig. Finish the rig by tying a small spoon to the end of the piece that was cut. This rig will reach the bottom fast, draw the attention of fish and give them two offerings — a jig and a spoon — to go after.
• Tip the lures’ hooks with a wax worm or a mealworm. Don’t put the whole worm on, though. Instead, tear one end of the wax worm off or break the mealworm in half before threading it on the hook. This will put additional scent in the water that will help attract fish.
• Perch and bluegill are usually on or near the bottom of the reservoir. Anglers who don’t have a fish finder (also called a flasher), can let their jig fall until it touches the bottom of the reservoir, and then reel it up one to three cranks off the bottom. “If you have a flasher,” watch your jig and fish it just slightly off the bottom,” Penne said.
• Occasionally jig the rig one-to-two inches, and watch the rod tip closely. If the line, the end of the rod or the spring bobber starts to move, set the hook fast and reel the fish in.
• “If you have a flasher and the fish seem hesitant to bite, try reeling your jig slowly off the bottom,” Penne said. “Moving your jig slowly, and stopping it occasionally, will often pull fish off the bottom and cause them to strike.”