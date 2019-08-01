DWR regional fishing report

UTAH DWR — Updated fishing reports from around the area provided by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are as follows:
Benches Pond
Fishing is good, especially early in the morning or later in the evening. The pond was stocked most recently on June 25 with 500 rainbow trout averaging almost 11 inches long. Try using worms, PowerBait or spinners for catching these. Garlic PowerBait has worked especially well. Tributaries to Benches Pond are now fishable.
Boulger Reservoir
Fishing has been good. This waterbody was most recently stocked on June 25 with more than 500 rainbow trout averaging almost 11 inches long.
Cleveland Reservoir
Accessible. The reservoir is full. Water temp. 51-55 degrees. Visibility is about 5’-6’. The fishing has been slow.
Duck Fork Reservoir
Water temperatures are in the 40s. Most folks are using Jakes and are catching tiger trout. Conditions are slow. Water levels are high.
Electric Lake
The reservoir is full. The boat ramp is accessible. Currently murky conditions and angling from the shore is slower than from a boat.
Emerald Lake
Not yet accessible, as of July 10.
Fairview Lakes
Recently stocked with 6,150 rainbow trout averaging almost 10 inches long.
Ferron Reservoir
The water temperature has been 47-52 degrees and the visibility in the water of about 3’. There is still a lot of water coming into the reservoir from the late melting snow. Anglers should consider using medium sinking lines and various bead head flies in green, black/orange, tan/green/pearl, and red tinsel. Brook trout are biting.
Gooseberry Reservoir
Recently stocked. Rainbow fishing is great with power-bait and night crawlers.
Grassy Lake
Recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.
Huntington Reservoir
The reservoir is full and currently the water is murky. Fishing has been slow but anglers have had some success in boats or float tubes with leach patterns and lures.
Joe’s Valley Reservoir
Cutthroat are spawning, splake are deep. Tiger-muskies are in shallow water chasing chubs. Water temps are 55-60 degrees.
Miller Flat Reservoir
The reservoir is full and spilling. Water temperature is 54-56 degrees and the visibility in the water is about 2’. Rainbow fishing is good and steady right now.
Nine Mile Reservoir
The reservoir is very full. There is no report of angling pressure and catch rates at this time.
Palisade Reservoir
Fishing is fair to good. Anglers are catching 9- to 12-inch rainbow trout, and 10- to 16-inch tiger trout. Try using 1/4 to 3/8-once firetiger or hot clown Blue Fox Classic Vibrax spinners, 1/4-ounce five of diamonds or frog pattern Williams Wabler spoons, 1/6- to 1/4-once Mepps Comet Mino, or 1/4- to 1/2-ounce yellow or glitter chartreuse Worden’s Original Rooster Tail spinners.
Also, Try using half of a night crawler, or garlic/chartreuse or yellow/corn trout dough bait fished 12- to 18-inches off the bottom using a fixed or slip sinker rig, or fished 18- to 24-inches below a bobber.
It is recommended that anglers fish mornings and late evenings from the west side of the reservoir.
Pete’s Hole
Recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.
Potter’s Ponds
Recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.
Scofield Reservoir
Fishing on Scofield has been great. Water temperature is 54-60 degrees at the surface. The reservoir level is 76 percent full and rising. There are plenty of rainbows, cutthroats and chubs.
Soup Bowl
Recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.