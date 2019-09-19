SALT LAKE CITY-- The autumn leaves flash brilliant yellows and reds as while standing on the riverbank. The air has just a hint of coolness while casting a fishing line into the clear water. Fall fishing season has arrived.
Whether owning a boat or not, anglers tend to be in the mood for spending a relaxing afternoon sitting on a bank fishing, September is a great time in Utah to fish from the shore.
Water temperatures are starting to cool down, and fish are moving from the deeper, off-shore areas where they stay during the hot summer and returning to shallow, shoreline areas.
Shore fishing is more than a great option for people who don’t own a boat — it’s also really fun for beginning anglers.
“Shore fishing can be a great way to catch a lot of fish,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) sportfish coordinator Randy Oplinger said. “The nice thing about shore fishing is that you don't need a lot of equipment. All you need is a rod and some basic equipment like bobbers, hooks and bait. Using lures can also work great when fishing from shore. ”
Shore fishing is also a great option for those who want to fish with several of their friends or family. There aren’t space restrictions like on a boat.
Here are the updated fishing reports from around the area provided by Utah DWR as follows:
Benches Pond
Fishing is good at Benches Pond, especially early in the morning or later in the evening. The pond was recently stocked with rainbow trout averaging almost 11 inches long. Try using worms, PowerBait or spinners for catching these. Garlic PowerBait has worked especially well. Tributaries to Benches Pond are now fishable.
Boulger Reservoir
Fishing has been good at Boulger Reservoir. This waterbody was most recently stocked on June 25 with more than 500 rainbow trout averaging almost 11 inches long.
Cleveland Reservoir
Anglers report catching rainbows ranging from 5" to 15"; fewer cutthroats but ranging from 12" - 16"; and two cutthroats and eleven rainbows all between 12” – 16”. The water temperature was 63-65 degrees and the visibility in the water of about eight feet. The reservoir is at 88 percent full and slowly dropping. Try using fast sinking lines and fishing in 10’ – 35’ of water with various size six and eight crystal buggers, woolly buggers, and leeches. The best colors were black/silver, black/orange, black/green, and olive.
Duck Fork Reservoir
Artificial flies and lures only. No power bait allowed. Tiger trout are biting in the mornings and evenings near the shore. Try some fast sinking lines and six and eight size bead head black/orange soft hackle woolly bugger. Water temperature is 56 degrees with 5' - 6' visibility in the water.
Electric Lake
The reservoir is full. The boat ramp is accessible. Currently murky conditions and angling from the shore is slower than from a boat. For best results, fish early morning. Anglers who catch Kokanee salmon here between now and Nov. 30 must release them. The Kokanee adult fish are turning color and moving toward spawning areas.
Emerald Lake
The lake is accessible and was recently stocked.
Ferron Reservoir
Anglers report catching rainbows ranging from 12" - 17"; brook ranging from 13" - 17"; cutthroats ranging from 8" - 15". Water temperatures are 56-61 degrees and the visibility in the water is about 10 feet. Try using medium sinking lines and various size eight-10 bead head flies in brown, Canada blood, black/orange, and tan/green/pearl.
Gooseberry Reservoir
Recently stocked. Rainbow and cutthroat fishing is great with power-bait and night crawlers.
Grassy Lake
Recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.
Huntington Reservoir
Fishing has been slow but anglers have had some success in boats or float tubes with leach patterns and lures.
Joe’s Valley Reservoir
Cutthroat are spawning, splake are deep. Tiger-muskies are in shallow water chasing chubs. Water temps are 55-60 degrees.
Miller Flat Reservoir
The catch limit at this reservoir has been changed from a four fish daily limit to 16 fish through the end of December. This is due to repairs necessary on the dam which will require the reservoir to be drained. Anglers report rainbows biting, 5" - 15". Water temperatures are 62-65 degrees and the visibility is about six feet. The reservoir is the lowest of the Huntington Canyon reservoirs at 54 percent and going down. There is still a lot of water for this time of year. Try using fast sinking lines and fishing in 10’ – 35’ of water with various size six and eight crystal buggers, woolly buggers, and leeches. The best colors were black/silver, black/orange, black/green, and olive.
Palisade Reservoir
The reservoir was recently stocked with tiger trout. Fishing is good. Anglers are catching eight to 14-inch rainbow trout, and eight to 14-inch tiger trout. Try using 1/4 to 3/8-once firetiger or hot clown Blue Fox Classic Vibrax spinners, 1/4-ounce five of diamonds or frog pattern Williams Wabler spoons, 1/6- to 1/4-once Mepps Comet Mino, or 1/4- to 1/2-ounce yellow or glitter chartreuse Worden's Original Rooster Tail spinners.
Also, Try using half of a night crawler or garlic/chartreuse or yellow/corn trout dough bait fished 12- to 18-inches off the bottom using a fixed or slip sinker rig, or fished 18- to 24-inches below a bobber. Anglers are recommended to fish in mornings and late evenings from the west side of the reservoir.
Pete’s Hole
Was recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.
Potter’s Ponds
Was recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.
Scofield Reservoir
Fishing on Scofield has been great. Water temperature is 63-69 degrees at the surface. The reservoir level is 76 percent full and rising. There are plenty of rainbows, cutthroats and chubs. Tiger-muskies are found along the shore in the evenings.
Soup Bowl
Recently stocked with rainbows. Power-bait and Jakes lures are working well.