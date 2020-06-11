DWR seeks information after 260 fish left to waste

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after 260 white bass were recently discarded and left to waste.
The fish were discovered on the side of the road on West Gentile Street near Syracuse on May 18. No attempt had been made to salvage any portions of the meat.
In Utah, white bass do not have daily bag or possession limits. However, they are a commonly consumed fish species and are subject to wasting laws and regulations if steps are not taken to preserve them for consumption after catching them.
Anyone with information regarding the wasting of these white bass or any other illegal wildlife-related activity is encouraged to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.
If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Trevor Doman at 385-242-6357. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.