Ethics course required before gathering shed antlers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY— Collecting antlers that fall off the heads of deer, elk and moose each winter is a popular pastime in Utah. Before heading outdoors to collect shed antlers, though, remember that it is required to complete the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ (DWR) Antler Gathering Ethics course.
After dropping their antlers, male deer, elk and moose will grow a new set starting this spring. Looking for the shed antlers is a fun activity that a whole family can enjoy.
However, late winter and early spring is a tough time of year for deer, elk and moose, which is why the educational ethics course is required for anyone who wants to go “shed hunting” between now and April 15.
“During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time finding food,” DWR Law Enforcement Chief Justin Shirley said. “If you spook an animal and cause it to run, the animal has to use up fat reserves and energy it needs to make it through the winter.”
From late winter through early spring, the habitat that big game animals rely on is usually wet, which means it’s more at risk for damage. Fortunately, people can gather shed antlers without stressing the animals or damaging their habitat, and the free antler gathering ethics course will teach how.
The Antler Gathering Ethics course can be found on the DWR website at https://wildlife.utah.gov/antler-gathering.html.
After finishing the course, print the certificate of completion and then carry it in a wallet or purse while gathering antlers. If taking young children along while gathering antlers and an adult with them has completed the course, the children don’t need to take the course. The adult with them who has a certificate will cover them, too.
Completing the course is mandatory if wanting to gather shed antlers from now through April 15. If planning to wait until after April 15 to gather antlers, then the course doesn’t need to be completed.
After completing the course, antlers can be gathered almost anywhere across Utah, except for the following areas:
• Wildlife management areas: Many of the state’s wildlife management areas are closed in the winter and spring to protect animals and their habitat. Make sure to double check for any closures before entering a WMA to gather shed antlers.
• Private property: People must have written permission from the landowner before gathering antlers on private land.
If a skull is found with the antlers or horns still attached, it’s possible the animal was poached. Do not pick up or move the skull or disturb footprints or other evidence at the scene. Instead, please do the following:
• Take photos of the skull from a couple of angles;
• Pinpoint the location of the skull (preferably using GPS coordinates);
• Report the find to the nearest DWR office;
• Provide specific details in the report.
The DWR will send a conservation officer to investigate. If it’s clear the animal died of natural causes, those who found it might be allowed to keep their find.
For more information about gathering shed antlers in Utah, call the nearest DWR office found online at https://wildlife.utah.gov/about-us/contact-dwr.html.