DELTA — North Sanpete Hawk football team traveled to Delta Oct. 16 to take on the Rabbits and at game’s end walked away with a final region victory under their belt. North Sanpete dominated Delta with a 47-7 score and boosted their RPI ranking to #1.
The Hawks started the game off strong with Payton Clawson and Jaxton Langschwager both scoring touchdowns in the first quarter. North Sanpete really came alive in the second quarter and the Delta was unable to keep up with the relentless Hawk offense.
Only seconds into the second quarter Connor Jorgensen caught a pass for another Hawk touchdown. Delta did respond scoring a touchdown of their own, but North Sanpete didn’t give the Rabbits a chance to celebrate as only seconds later Jorgensen scored another touchdown for the Hawks.
Over the course of the game, Delta couldn’t find success again as the Hawk defense repeatedly stopped the Rabbits and regained possession for more offensive opportunities.
Before the game was out, Jorgensen, Langschwager and Magnus Clawson all scored additional touchdowns as quarterback Landon Bowles completed pass after pass. With Luis Rodriguez kicking in every field goal attempt, the final score was 47- 7 for the Hawks.
The Hawks will now compete in the first round play-off game with the goal of the 3A state championship. The Hawks will face the Emery Spartans this Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m., at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.