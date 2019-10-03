Hawk JV football swats wasps

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete Junior Varsity (JV) Football Team took on the Juab Wasps JV team in a hard fought contest Sept. 26 which ended in a victory for the JV Hawks 14-6.
Opening kick-off by the Hawks was good and Wasps took possession of the ball. On their first play, the Wasp quarterback threw a pass down field to a waiting receiver who ran the ball all the way to the goal putting the Wasps up 6-0.
Shock set in as the Hawks regrouped and prepped for the Wasp extra point, but the Juab kicker missed the goal.
Throughout the rest of the first and second quarters the two teams pushed hard but neither team scored. Halftime came and went along with the third quarter. Finally, with 8:47 on the clock in the fourth quarter, North Sanpete JV scored a goal, which tied the game 6-6.
Then excitement rippled through the Hawk boosters as the Hawks also scored the extra point bringing the score up 7-6 in the Hawk’s favor.
With 1:35 left in the game, Juab fumbled the ball and North Sanpete recovered control. Shortly thereafter, a successful pass to Xander Shelley was run in for a goal and Rance Christensen kicked in the extra point putting the Hawks up 14-6.
For the Wasps to now win the game they would have to make an incredible push for the goal, but with only 1:03 left, Juab was called for having a defensive player on their return team and received a 15-yard penalty and the North Sanpete JV Hawks team won the game 14-6.