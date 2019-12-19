MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete (NS) Hawk wrestlers have had a busy start to their season this past week. The team traveled to Panguitch for a tournament Dec. 6 and 7. The Hawk team is one of the smaller teams, but did exceptionally well against other teams from Utah, Arizona and Nevada.
Wrestlers Luis Rodriguez and Jayden Kaibetony took first place at the tournament. Kasey Curtis, placed second. Adrian Lemus, third and Kylan Taylor, fifth.
On Dec. 10, the Hawks had a duel with the Richfield Wildcats in Richfield. The Hawk Wrestlers needed to come out strong because there were a couple weight classes on the Hawk team that were empty and those matches had to be forfeited.
But the NS Hawk team wrestlers battled hard with pins and wins and defeated the Wildcats 45-36.
The team then traveled to American Leadership Academy on Dec. 12. The wrestlers did their best and fought a tough fight but came up just short in the end.
The team had two matches this week, first on Dec. 17 against South Sevier and another on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m., in Delta. (Results not available at press time)
The Hawks have a tough schedule coming back after the Christmas break but are looking forward to bringing home more hardware for the team.