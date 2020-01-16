Hawk wrestlers place second at Iron Town Duels

CEDAR CITY—North Sanpete Hawk Wrestling Team participated in the Cedar City Iron Town Duels on Jan. 10-11. At this tournament the team saw lots of new wrestlers from teams that they hadn’t met up with yet in the season.
The Hawk team started out the weekend wrestling on Friday against the talented Canyon View team. Canyon View is a 4A team and has many great wrestlers, but Hawk wrestlers Kasey Curtis, Kalon Bailey, Kylan Taylor, Xander Shelley, Luis Rodriguez, Rory Smith and Laramie Roberts won their matches to pull out the win with a score of 34-33.
The Hawk team continued in the tournament by taking on Beaver, one of the top teams in 2A. The Beaver wrestlers defeated the Hawks 48-19. But in round three, the Hawks wrestled against Diamond Ranch Academy and came away with an amazing win of 70-9.
Then round four finished out the Friday night matches with the Hawks going up against Beaver’s #2 team. This time the Hawks pulled out several wins in the round to win the duel with a score of 54-27.
The tourney continued Saturday morning and the Hawk team started the day off against the Cedar Reds, another top team at the tournament. The Hawks pulled out a win with a score of 39-37.
The Boulder City High School out of Nevada was the next team to face the Hawk team. This duel went back and forth in the team score, but North Sanpete’s light weight wrestlers, Kasey Curtis, Kalon Bailey and Kylan Taylor pinned their matches to pull off a team win 42-39.
The Hurricane wrestlers were the next team faced by the Hawks, but the Hawks team won 32-29. Then rounded out the tournament by wrestling against Cheyenne. The Hawk team finished off strong by winning the duel 63-9.
North Sanpete’s Hawk Team is able to perform so well due to having a full team of wrestlers. Hawk heavy weight wrestler Laramie “the bull” Roberts, made a comeback after being out for the first of the season with a foot injury.
Keeping the wrestlers healthy and injury free is the goal for the next few weeks as they finish out their season.
Everyone is encouraged to come support the North Sanpete Hawk wrestlers at their last home duel of the season and Senior Night event on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m., as they take on the Grantsville Cowboys.