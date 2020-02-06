Hawk wrestlers place well at divisionals

RICHFIELD — North Sanpete Hawk wrestlers competed last weekend at divisionals, which is the state qualifying tournament, held in Richfield.
The Hawks are on the 3A B side of the division along with Morgan, Emery, American Leadership Academy (ALA), South Summit, Grantsville, Carbon, Maeser Preparatory and Providence Hall. North Sanpete started the weekend out with 19 wrestlers competing.
Friday was a great day for the Hawks, at the end of the day there were seven wrestlers in the semi-finals, and 10 wrestlers still battling it out in the consolation side of the bracket.
Saturday started out a little rough for the Hawks with all but two wrestlers losing their semi Final match. Jaden Kaibetony and Laramie Roberts were the two Hawks that would be in the finals. The rest of the team had to dig deep and battle hard to get on that podium and earn themselves a spot at the 3A State tournament.
At 113, Kasey Curtis, a sophomore Hawk wrestler placed third at the tournament after defeating Skyler Rassmussen from ALA in a major decision. Kasey lost to Rassmussen earlier in the season by injury default and was ready to work hard to gain that win back.
At 120, sophomore, Kalon Bailey placed sixth after a tough loss to Kendall Rassmussen of ALA.
Kylan Taylor, 126, sophomore, placed third after beating Jarrin Allen of Emery 11-5.
Xander Shelley, 132, a first-year wrestler placed seventh to secure his spot at the state tournament.
In the 138 weight class, Adrian Lemus placed third after losing to Campbell from Morgan in the semi-finals. Adrian defeated Stillson from Emery for his third placement.
The Hawks had two wrestlers qualify at the 145 weight class. Dylan Couch, sixth place, and Conner Taylor, eighth place, both had a great weekend to make it to state.
Kaleb Curtis pinned Barlow of Providence Hall in the second round to secure his spot in the state tournament. Kaleb placed eighth at divisionals after a rough day on Saturday.
At 170, Luis Rodriguez battled back after a tough loss in the semi-finals to Hayes Dalton of Emery to place third. Luis defeated Miglori of Carbon to get his placing.
In the 182 weight class, the Hawks had the only divisional champion. Jaden Kaibetony a Senior Hawk wrestler defeated wrestlers from Carbon, Emery, Grantsville and Morgan to take the champion spot. Jaden has been a huge asset to the team this year with a record of 48 and 6 going into the divisional tournament.
Spencer Olson placed fifth in the 195 weight class after pinning his opponent from Grantsville. Also in the 195 weight class, Laramie Roberts placed second. After a hard start of the tournament and having to move two weight classes, Laramie battled to take second place.
Rory Smith at the 220 weight class placed fourth after a tough match with a wrestler from Emery.
The team now has two weeks to work hard and focus on the 14 young men who qualified for state. All 14 have a good chance of being on the podium at 3A State on the Feb. 14 and 15 at Utah Valley University.