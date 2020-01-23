MANTI — For the first time, the three high schools in Sanpete County, North Sanpete (NS) Hawks, Manti Templars and Gunnison Bulldogs, brought their wrestling teams together Jan. 14, for the Battle for the Belt, a night of duels against rivals. The event was hosted by the Templars at Manti High School.
Manti
The first dual of the night was Manti against the Hawks. These two varsity teams are pretty evenly matched. With injuries and illness on both sides of the lineup, both teams started out by giving up some forfeits.
Manti took the first match of the evening in the 106 lb. wrestlers with Templar Bridger Christiansen pinning NS Hawk Owen Spencer in the first round. Hawk Wrestler Kasey Curtis defeated Manti’s Kaden Owens in the 113 lb. category with a technical fall in the early seconds of the second period.
McCoy Tompson of Manti hung on for the win at 120 lbs., while Kylan Taylor of the Hawks took the pin at 126 lbs. Xander Shelley secured the 132 lb. win for the Hawks and Adrian Lemus defeated Kayden Fowles for more points for the Hawks.
The 160 lb. weight class win went to the Templars with the Hawks forfeiting 152 lbs. and the Templars 160 lbs.
At 170 lbs. Hawk Luis Rodriguez secured a win by pinning his opponent and Hawk Jaden Kaibetony won by decision giving the Hawks two more wins. With the Templars giving up a forfeit at 195 lbs. it was up to the Hawks 220 lb. wrestler, Rory Smith, to not get pinned for the Hawks to secure the win.
Smith did his job by putting up a good fight and took his match by six points. The Hawks heavy weight wrestler, Laramie “the bull” Roberts finished the dual off with a pin to give the Hawks a 38-25 win over the Templars.
Gunnison
The Hawks then faced off against the Gunnison Bulldogs. Wins went back and forth for the first set of weights. The Bulldogs secured wins in the 106, 120, 145, 152, 160 and the 195 weight classes. Hawks pulled out wins in the other weight classes giving the Hawks the win by a score of 48-34.
The Templars and Bulldogs then dueled and finished out the night with Manti pulling out the win. The North Sanpete Hawks were awarded the trophy belt.
The coaches from all three high schools were looking for a fun event that would also provide a way to build and strengthen wrestling in Sanpete County. The Battle for the Belt event will hopefully be the beginning of a long lasting tradition in Sanpete.
Each team will take a turn hosting the duels, and a trophy belt will travel with the winning team from year-to-year for display in their school.
The Hawks faced off against the Grantsville Cowboys Jan. 21, (results not available at press time), and will travel to face the San Juan Broncos at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 311 North Bronco Boulevard, Blanding.
The Hawks will then travel to Page, AZ; to participate in the Sand Devil Classic on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25.