Hawk wrestlers take fourth at Sand Devil Classic

PAGE, AZ — North Sanpete Hawk Wrestlers attended the Sand Devil Classic in Page, AZ; this past weekend. A total of 29 teams from Utah, Arizona, and Colorado competed at the tournament.
This is the second year the team has attended the tournament and several coaches commented on how much of an improvement the team has made in the past year.
Wrestlers who medaled at the tournament were Luis Rodriguez, 170 pounds, first place, senior; Adrian Lemus, 138, second place, senior; Jaden Kabitony, 182, third place, senior; and Laramie “the Bull” Roberts, heavyweight, fourth place, junior; Kasey Curtis, 113, sophomore, fourth place; and fifth place went to both Kalon Bailey, 120, sophomore, and Xander Shelley, 132, a first-year wrestler, sophomore.
The team placed fourth overall in the tourney just behind a 6A school from Colorado, a 5A school from Arizona and a fellow Utah team, Canyon View.
The hard work and dedication that both Coach Bryan Strain and Hootchy Brewer for the team is starting to pay off. One team mother said, “It’s so awesome to see the Hawk Wrestlers back on the map and competing for those medals and team trophies.”
The team will compete this weekend at the Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, during the state qualifying tournament.