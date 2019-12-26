MT. PLEASANT — This past week the North Sanpete Hawk wrestlers had a busy schedule. On Dec. 17, the wrestlers had their first home duel against South Sevier. The team came up short in the end losing 30-34.
The Hawks then traveled to Delta on Dec. 19 to take on the Rabbits. Delta is a strong team and came out with the win of the duel defeating the Hawks. Kasey Curtis, at 113 lbs., and Jaden Kaibetony, at 182 lbs., were the only two Hawks to pull out varsity wins that night.
Then on Dec. 20-21, the Hawks wrestled at the Manti Holiday Classic. The team did exceptionally well by defeating Milford 72-7, Union 43-34, Kanab 60-19, Wayne 62-18, Panqutich 52-25, Tintic 59-21 and Piute 59-21.
Unfortunately the Hawks lost to Richfield 40-33 and to the North Summit team, but the Hawks team took third place overall.
A full team with a wrestler in every weight class participated at this tournament. This helped the Hawks to secure so many team wins.
One of the significant wins from the weekend was the Hawks Kylan Taylor, at 126 lbs., who defeated returning 2A state champion Porter Shoppe, from Panguitch, by pinning him in 44 seconds. Many other wrestlers on the team had a great weekend.
The Hawk team will come back after the holidays hitting the mat hard in January and will take on the returning state champion Juab Wasps, at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 2, at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.
The team will then travel to Richfield on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4, for the 3A state duels.
The team has grown so much over the last four years and it’s nice to see it paying off. Coach Bryan Strain has been with the team for four years and has been a great contributing factor to the improvement of the Hawk Wrestling program.