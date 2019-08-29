Hawks dominate Spartans in 43-6 victory

EMERY — North Sanpete Hawks traveled to Emery High School last Friday and secured a dominating victory over the Spartans. North Sanpete quickly put points on the board as a tackle resulted in a safety putting the Hawks up 2-0. The game was quiet the rest of the quarter with neither team scoring.
However, during the second quarter the Hawks started to rack up points as senior Brayden Church caught the ball for the Hawks first touchdown. North Sanpete also kicked in the extra point bringing the score to 9-0 in favor of the Hawks. However, the Hawks weren’t done; with seven minutes left in the second, Sophomore quarter back Landon Bowles threw a pass to Senior Connor Jorgenson for a 64-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Hawks were up 16-0.
North Sanpete continued to dominate the game, as minutes into the third quarter the Hawks overwhelmed the Spartan defense pushing them down the field until Bowles ran in another touchdown for the Hawks. However, the Hawks weren’t done, only minutes later, Emery left Senior Kaden Taylor alone in the end zone for another completed pass. Then with seconds left in the third, a Spartan fumble was picked up by Hawks junior Parker Lee and ran in for another touchdown. With all three extra points kicked in, the Hawks lead the game 37-0. Emery was finally able to overpower the Hawks defense during the fourth quarter and put 6 points on the board, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hawks, who scored again in the fourth bringing the final score to 43-6 in favor of the Hawks.
Coach Rhett Bird, although happy with the win, used this opportunity to focus on improvements that the team needed to make stating, “The first half we faced some adversity with a lot of penalty flags, but it is good for us early in the year to have to face those difficulties and see how we work through them as a team. Even though the score may look like we played a great game, there are plenty of things we need to work on to be where we want to be later in the year. We need to work on the little things that all have to deal with discipline, such as not jumping offsides, or positioning ourselves better for a block to avoid a holding call.”
In regards to the new Rating Percentage Index (RPI) system Bird commented that, “For us, the win is important because the RPI will take into account 40 percent of your win/loss record. Now we hope for the best for Emery because the other 40 percent will depend on their win/loss record. It also helped us a lot to see that Tooele lost to Grantsville, who we defeated last week.”
The Hawks will play again on their home field this Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., against the South Sevier Rams.