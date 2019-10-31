Hawks down Spartans in first round, Juan Diego up next

North Sanpete senior Kaden Taylor, #7, ran in the first touchdown against the Emery Spartans during the first round of the state championship 3A play-off games. North Sanpete won 42-7 and now moves to a quarterfinal game with Juan Diego this Friday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m., on North Sanpete’s home field, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant. (Photo courtesy of Shauna Watts)