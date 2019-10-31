Hawks down Spartans in first round, Juan Diego up next

MT. PLEASANT — Top ranked North Sanpete High School hosted 16th ranked Emery High School Friday and swiftly defeated the Spartans 42-7 in the state championship first round play-off game held Oct. 25 in Mt. Pleasant.
The Hawks dominated offensively and the high-scoring game resulted in a “mercy rule” which ensued a running clock for the remainder of the game.
North Sanpete started the game off strong and never looked back. Four minutes into the first quarter, senior Kaden Taylor ran in a touchdown for the Hawks and minutes later, senior Conner Jorgensen added another six points to North Sanpete’s score.
Senior kicker Luis Rodriguez kicked in the extra points bringing the Hawks to an early lead of 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans tried to respond to the Hawk’s offense, but North Sanpete’s defense was too much to overcome as repeated stops forced the ball back into the Hawk’s possession.
This allowed the Hawks to run up the score and create a deficient that Emery could not overcome. Again, only minutes into the second quarter, Jorgensen ran in another hand-off and later in the quarter, junior Brady Jacobson intercepted a Spartans pass and ran it back for another Hawk touchdown.
North Sanpete carried their momentum into the second half of the game and continued to dominate the Spartans. Scoring two more touchdowns as Taylor completed another hand-off and junior Laramie Roberts picked off another pass from Emery which was run back for a touchdown.
Emery tried to respond and with two minutes left in the third quarter, was able to score a touchdown and extra point, but the mountain was too large to climb as the Hawks solidified their first place position with a 42-7 victory over the Spartans.
The Hawks will continue on to the quarterfinals of the state championship play-off games and take on the ninth ranked Juan Diego High School Soaring Eagles on North Sanpete’s home field this Friday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m., 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Juan Diego, even though ranked ninth, may be a battle for the Hawks as Juan Diego accrued their ninth place position after playing against several 5A and 6A school teams, which resulted in some losses for the Soaring Eagles.
Other team updates
Manti High Templars won their first round game against Grand County 35-14. The Templars will now face the Morgan Trojans in Manti this Friday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m., 100 West 500 North, Manti.
A future scenario may have the Hawks once again playing against the Templars. If North Sanpete beats Juan Diego and Manti beats Morgan, then North Sanpete will take on Manti on the Mountain View High School football field in Orem. When Manti last played against the Hawks, North Sanpete won 28-14.
In the 2A play-off games, Gunnison Valley played against Parowan in the first round and lost 55-14. The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs are done for the season.