Hawks man-handle Cowboys

GRANTSVILLE — Last Friday night two of the top five teams in 3A football met to kick off the season. The North Sanpete Hawks traveled to the turf of the Grantsville Cowboys. Senior Cole Mickel said that this year relationships and closeness of the team would help them win games. With that, the Hawks earned the win with a score of 47 to 31.
The Hawks came out strong and on fire. On the 3rd play of the game quarterback Landon Bowles passed to Brady Jacobsen for an impressive 50-yard touchdown run. Cole Mickel and Parker Lee opened up the hole that gave Jacobsen the view of the end zone.
Grantsville answered back quickly with a huge 60-yard run that was stopped by Jacobsen. After getting the stop the Hawks forced the Cowboys kicker, Nate Wright, to boot a field goal which cut Hawk lead by half.
Grantsville answered back in the 2nd half with a pair of touchdowns, leaving North Sanpete down by six with seven minutes left in the quarter. About three minutes later Hawks’ Magnus Clawson caught a long pass from Bowles, and with the completed kick by Rance Christensen it brought the Hawks within two.
On the Hawks kickoff following their score, Xander Shelley made a hard tackle on Cowboys’, Nate Wright causing a fumble that was recovered byKylan Taylor of North Sanpete. Trevin Morley converted the turnover to a score right before halftime, giving the Hawks a 19-15 lead.
The Hawks came out after halftime still on fire. Their first possession of the 2nd half ended with a 45-yard pass to the end zone from Bowles to Jacobsen, extending their lead. With one more score North Sanpete held an11-point lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.
Grantsville made a push in the 4th quarter, pulling in 16 points. On third and 20, with seven minutes left in the quarter, Grantsville completed a pass for a 45-yard touchdown to bring the score within 10.
The Hawks turned back around and scored quickly with a 24-yard touchdown by Clawson. The Hawks kept their lead for the remainder of the game to secure their first win of the season.
North Sanpete will host the Emery Spartans this Friday for their first region game.