Ice fishing tournaments begin now

SALT LAKE CITY— Anglers who want to add an extra challenge to their ice fishing this winter may find that a tournament is just the thing. Plus, it can help many of the state fisheries and anglers often win prizes!
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and Utah State Parks will be sponsoring or hosting several ice fishing tournaments in January and February around the state.
A valid Utah fishing license is required for anyone over 12 years old to fish in any of the events. Anyone participating should be familiar with the ice safety recommendations on the Utah State Parks website.
Here are seven tournaments to check out:
Rockport
The Rockport State Park Tagged Fishing Classic contest began on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 and continues until Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rockport State Park, in Summit County.
Over 100 fish in the reservoir have been tagged and anyone who catches one and turns it in during that time frame can win a prize. For contest details, visit the Rockport State Park website at https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/rockport/events/ or calling their office at (435) 336-2241.
Steinaker
Steinaker State Park Tagged Fish Outing contest will begin Saturday, Jan. 11, and continues until Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., at Steinaker State Park, in Uintah County.
Only 50 trout will be tagged, and anglers have the option of keeping the fish or releasing them. If anglers choose to release their fish, simply pull the tag out. All tags must be turned in to the DWR office, 318 North Vernal Avenue, Vernal; during normal business hours.
The prize giveaway will occur at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum on Friday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. A registration and fee payment is required to participate in the contest.
For contest details, visit the Steinaker State Park website at https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/steinaker/events/ or call their office at (435) 789-4432.
Flaming Gorge
The Burbot Bash is hosted by the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the DWR and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. It will be held Friday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 26, at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
This annual ice fishing tournament helps to control the burbot population, a cod-like fish that rapidly reproduces and preys on the eggs of other fish species. Prizes will be awarded to anglers who catch the most burbot, the largest and smallest burbot, and a tagged burbot.
For more contest details or to register, visit the Burbot Bash website at www.burbotbash.com or call (801) 367-0862.
Monster Cisco Disco
While this is not technically “ice fishing,” this annual winter fishing event is worth attending. The Cisco Disco is part of the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest and will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bear Lake State Park.
Participants will have the chance to dip net for Bonneville cisco, a fish species only found at Bear Lake, and must turn in their catch between 11 a.m. and noon to be entered into the contest.
For more details, visit the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest website at https://bearlakemonsterwinterfest.com/ or call (800) 448-2327.
East Canyon
East Canyon State Park is hosting two events. The seventh annual Winterfest, which includes several outdoor activities, including an introduction to ice fishing, will be held Saturday, Jan. 18. To register for Winterfest on Eventbrite, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winterfest-tickets-83359493489.
Then the seventh annual East Canyon State Park Ice Fishing Challenge will be hosted by East Canyon State Park on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/east-canyon-state-park-ice-fishing-challenge-tickets-83366638861.
For more details, visit the Utah State Parks website at https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/east-canyon/events/.
Starvation Ice Derby
This event will be held at Starvation Reservoir, at Fred Hayes State Park, on Saturday, Feb. 8. Participants will be targeting trout and walleye for the contest, and prizes will be awarded based on fish length. Registration and fee required to participate.
For more information, visit https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/starvation/ or call (435) 738-2326.
Fish Lake
Fish Lake Perch Tournament is hosted by DWR and several partnering organizations. The annual tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As its name suggests, participants will be targeting perch and can win prizes if they catch a tagged one.
For more details, visit the DWR Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/utah-division-of-wildlife-resources-14723624932.