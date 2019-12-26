MT. PLEASANT — In indoor soccer action this week, Oasis defeated Happy Feet 12-4. Wakanda FC beat Fairview Senior Citizens 9-8 and Can We Kick It overcame Past Our Prime 12-7.
En Fuego beat Juab 6-5. Megged Ya! and Total Coverage Painting tied 11-11 and #goanastrong defeated The Killers 10-3.
1. #gaonastrong 4-0
2. Oasis 3-0
3. Megged Ya! 3-0-1
4. Wakanda FC 3-1
5. Total Cov. Painting 2-1-1
6. The Killers 2-2
7. Can We Kick It 2-2
8. Juab 1-3
9. Fairview Sr. Citizens 1-3
10. Past Our Prime 1-3
11. Happy Feet 1-3
12. En Fuego 1-3