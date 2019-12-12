MT. PLEASANT — In indoor soccer action this week, The Killers defeated En Fuego 8-6. Total Coverage Painting beat Juab 8-5 and Happy Feet over Fairview Senior Citizens 11-7.
Megged Ya! beat Oasis 10-7. Wakanda FC defeated Past Our Prime Time 9-1 and #goanastrong over Can We Kick It 6-2.
1. Megged Ya! 3-0
2. #gaonastrong 3-0
3. Oasis 3-0
4. Wakanda FC 2-1
5. Total Cov. Painting 2-1
6. The Killers 2-1
7. Juab 1-2
8. Fairview Sr. Citizens 1-2
9. Past Our Prime 1-2
10. Can We Kick It 1-2
11. Happy Feet 1-2
12. En Fuego 0-3