MT. PLEASANT — In indoor soccer action this week, The Killers defeated En Fuego 8-6. Total Coverage Painting beat Juab 8-5 and Happy Feet over Fairview Senior Citizens 11-7.

Megged Ya! beat Oasis 10-7. Wakanda FC defeated Past Our Prime Time 9-1 and #goanastrong over Can We Kick It 6-2.

1. Megged Ya! 3-0

2. #gaonastrong 3-0

3. Oasis 3-0

4. Wakanda FC 2-1

5. Total Cov. Painting 2-1

6. The Killers 2-1

7. Juab 1-2

8. Fairview Sr. Citizens 1-2

9. Past Our Prime 1-2

10. Can We Kick It 1-2

11. Happy Feet 1-2

12. En Fuego 0-3

