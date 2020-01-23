MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete Hawk Junior Wrestling Team competed at their region tournament Jan. 16 in Panguitch. Mckade Sweat, sixth grade, Fairview was this year’s region champion.
Eighteen Junior Hawks took to the mat to wrestle and bring home some hardware. The team is coached by Kris King, Mt. Pleasant. The team is made up of wrestlers from North Sanpete from the fourth-eighth grade levels. The team is a young team with many new wrestlers who are competing for their first season.
Fourth place
Placing at Region in fourth place were Oden Laupapa, seventh grade, Spring City; and Karson Curtis, eighth grade, Mt. Pleasant.
Third place
Coming in at third place was Bryce Swapp, sixth grade, Fairview; Ty Pringle, sixth grade, Spring City; and Aramis Delbecq, sixth grade, Mt. Pleasant.
Second place
Krew King, seventh grade, Mt. Pleasant, took second place.
The team will compete next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25, at the Sevier Valley Center at the Central/Southern Utah 1A/2A/3A State Tournament in Richfield.