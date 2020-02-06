Kaibetony takes first in divisional wrestling, goes to state this weekend

RICHFIELD — North Sanpete Senior Hawk wrestler Jaden Kaibetony, 180, became the 3A Division B Champion during the divisional tournament held in Richfield last weekend.
Jaden is the son of Gary (Kaiba) and Angie Kaibetony of Fountain Green. Kaibetony has put in the extra work both this season and off season to reach this spot. Jaden spent every weekend before the season started at clinics and wrestling at Utah Valley University and at Cowan Wrestling Academy to make sure his dreams became a reality.
Kaibetony has an amazing record this season with over 50 wins and under six losses. He went undefeated at the Panguitch Tournament, 3A State Duels as well as being successful in several team duels throughout the season.
Underclassmen and teammate Kasey Curtis said, “Jaden is a great example to me of hard work and dedication. He’s always having fun. He can be losing his match, then look at the coaches, give them a smile and then flip the kid and pin him. He is who we look up to on our team.”
Jaden is a team captain and a great one at that. The underclassman and even his fellow senior teammates look up to him. He is kind to everyone on the team, always uplifting to others helping them to be better wrestlers and people.