MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete High School Lady Hawks soccer team hosted American Leadership Academy (ALA) Eagles soccer team Sept. 19 and added another victory to their record.
Junior Aspen Clayton scored the first goal for the Hawks and toward the end of the game freshman Adelheide Johansen scored the second goal for the Hawks finishing the game with a 2-1 win over the ALA Eagles.
Currently the Lady Hawks have a 2-5 record with one tie game. On Tuesday, Sept. 24 the Lady Hawks will travel to Manti to take on the Templars. (Scores not available at press time.)