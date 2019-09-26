SPANISH FORK — The Lady Hawks travelled to American Leadership Academy (ALA) for a Thursday match blowing through the Lady Eagles in three quick sets.
During the first set, the Lady Hawks were feeling out their opponents and having a good time mixing up their offense to include all sides of the net. Impeccable passing by Jada Bailey, Daryan Long, Emma Bailey, and Riley Madsen helped setter Kennedy Emerick put up ball after ball for the Hawk’s offense. The first set ended with a 25-14 set score in favor of the Hawks.
North Sanpete continued with their success and completely dominated the next two sets; both with a score or 25 — 6.
Middle Blocker Melissa Ferre led North Sanpete in kills with 8, while all other Hawks hitters contributed 3 or 4 each. Senior Emma Bailey said, “We didn’t play down, like we sometimes have a tendency to do. We controlled our side of the net and did our job. We still have some offensive struggles to figure out, but as long as we work for one another and take care of our side it will work itself out.”
The Lady Hawks currently have a record of 4 and 1.
The Lady Hawks played at home again last Tuesday against Maeser Prep. (Results not available at press time.)