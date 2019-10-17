MT. PLEASANT — The Lady Hawks volleyball team played both the Lady Wildcats from Richfield and the Lady Templars, Manti. The Lady Hawks were unable to obtain a win from the Lady Wildcats, losing all four sets, but took a three-set victory against the Lady Templars.
Richfield
To start the week, the Lady Hawks took on the Richfield Wildcats at home. Before the game, Richfield was ranked second in the 3A classification, and North Sanpete was sixth. The Lady Hawks aspired to defeat the Wildcats in hopes of boosting their own RPI, but North Sanpete was unable to control the ball on their side of the net resulting in a four set loss.
During the first set, the Hawks struggled with serve receive, as the tough float serves of the Wildcats repeatedly stumped North Sanpete’s passers. The Hawks fought, but the first set ended with a 25-19 score for the Wildcats. The Wildcats dominant serving continued into the second set as multiple aces resulted in a 25-12 win for Richfield. Although they were down two sets, North Sanpete did muster up some fortitude and fought back to win the third set 25-23. However, whatever momentum that the Hawks had was fleeting as the fourth set ended with a 25-16 score in favor of the Lady Wildcats. Overall, the Hawks passing and inability to execute a ball resulted in the loss.
Manti
Later in the week, the Hawks traveled to Manti to take on the Templars. This time the Hawks were able to pass well resulting in a quick three set victory for North Sanpete. Middle Blockers Hallie Pay and Mekai Laupapa were stars of the show as they contributed several blocks and five kills each which helped lead North Sanpete into victory. The Hawks aced the Templars several times and were able to pass well in serve receive giving North Sanpete multiple offensive opportunities with outside hitters Graciee Christiansen and Melissa Ferre each contributing 11 kills each. The set scores for the match were 25-12, 25-12, and 25-18.
The Lady Hawks currently have a region record of 7-2.