MT. PLEASANT — The Lady Hawks took on both Maesar Preparatory Academy and Juab High School at home last week were able to sweep both teams in three sets.
Maesar Prep
The Lady Hawks played the Maesar Prep Lions on Tuesday and quickly took the victory. The first set was the closest with a score of 25-15 for the Hawks. However, once North Sanpete eliminated their errors, the Lions couldn’t figure out a way to sideout against the Hawk’s defense.
North Sanpete continually dug the Maeser’s offensive attempts giving the Hawks repeated opportunities to score. The Hawks easily defeated Maeser during the second and third sets with scores of 25-8 for both. Senior outside hitter Sara Oldroyd lead the team in kills with 10 and sophomore libero Jada Bailey lead the team in digs with 12.
Juab
The Lady Hawks then hosted the Juab Wasps on Thursday where they again defeated them in a three set sweep. The scores for the match were 25-19, 25-16, and 25-16. The Hawks were again both offensive and defensive threats as they continually dug the Wasps and executed the ball.
Outside hitters, senior Sarah Oldroyd and junior Melissa Ferre lead the Hawks with 10 kills each. Right side Makenzie Lewis also added 8 kills. The stars of the show were definitely the Hawk’s defensive players with libero Jada Bailey adding 14 digs to North Sanpete’s total.
The Lady Hawks current record is 6-1.