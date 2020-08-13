MT. PLEASANT — The North Sanpete High School girls soccer team kicked off their season last Thursday with 5-0 win at home against visiting Emery High School. The lady Hawks went in to the half with a 1-0 lead after a goal by freshman Adelay Starvros.
Starvos continued her excellent play as she added two more goals in the second half. Sophomore Adelheide Johansen and freshman Jessica Applegart also scored for the Hawks, Junior Eryn Briggs helped complete the shutout as goalie, not allowing a single goal. North Sanpete was strengthened at the midfield position by seniors Aspen Clayton, Whitney Larson, and Siri Huntington.
Julio Tapia, the new head coach for the Hawks, and assistant coach Nathan Huntington will take the team on the road for their next game, at Parowan High School August 13.